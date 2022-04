Ever since Minecraft was created by Markus ‘Notch’ Persson in 2009, people have been using the game to create beautiful, fantastical worlds. Despite its limited artstyle, with everything in the world including the characters and animals being created out of cubic blocks, people have achieved amazing constructions. From the man who is recreating the Star Wars universe one planet at a time, to the person who recreated the entire continent of Europe in the blocky builder, it is truly impressive what people can create in what is a basic building simulator.

