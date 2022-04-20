2 people, including a child died, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Memphis (Memphis, TN) Nationwide Report

Two people, including a child lost their lives and two others received injuries following a wreck in Memphis. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the intersection of Democrat Road and Plough Boulevard just before 9 a.m. after getting reports of a three-vehicle accident [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .