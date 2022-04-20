ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people, including a child died, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Memphis (Memphis, TN)

 1 day ago

Two people, including a child lost their lives and two others received injuries following a wreck in Memphis. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the intersection of Democrat Road and Plough Boulevard just before 9 a.m. after getting reports of a three-vehicle accident [...]

