Monument Avenue 10K: Here’s a list of roads closed, ‘no parking’ zones this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Road closures and “no parking” zones will be in effect in Richmond over the weekend for the Monument Avenue 10K.

Thousands of people are expected to be in the city for the event, which is returning to its one-day, in-person format on April 23 for the 23rd running of the race.

The event starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday but streets will be closed and one “no parking” zone will be in effect starting Thursday.

During the race, Monument Avenue will be shut down between Stuart Circle and Willow Lawn Drive, according to Richmond police. The intersection of Monument and Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed as well.

Richmond police shared the traffic update for the race on Wednesday. Here are all the road closures and “no parking” zones for the event:

2022 MONUMENT 10K Street Closure Locations

Thursday, April 21

N. Laurel Street between W. Franklin Street & Cathedral Pl. — April 21 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

Friday, April 22

N. Cherry Street between W. Main Street & Floyd Avenue — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) N. Linden Street between Park & Floyd Avenue — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) N. Cathedral Pl. between Cathedral Pl. & S. Cathedral Pl. — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) N. Laurel Street between Cathedral Pl. & W. Main Street — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Cathedral Place between N. Laurel Street & N. Cathedral Pl. / VCU Commons Area — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) S. Cathedral Place between N. Cathedral Pl. & N. Laurel Street — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Floyd Avenue between S. Cathedral Pl. & N. Harrison St. — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Shafer Street between W. Franklin & Grace Street — April 22 (10 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (10 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) W. Franklin Street between N. Harrison & Belvidere Street — April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) N. Laurel Street between W. Franklin & Grace Street — April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Pine Street between W. Franklin & Grace Street — April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Grove Avenue between N. Harrison & Linden Street — April 22 (3 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (3 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Park Avenue between N. Harrison & Linden Street — April 22 (3 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

Saturday April 23 (Race Day)

W. Franklin Street between N. Lombardy & Harrison St. — April 23 (3 a.m.) to (5 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m.) to (5 p.m.) Shafer Street between W. Broad & Grace Street — April 23 (3 a.m.) to (12 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m.) to (12 p.m.) Pine Street between W. Grace & Broad Street — April 23 (3 a.m.) to (12 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m.) to (12 p.m.) N. Laurel Street between W. Grace & Broad Street — April 23 (3 a.m.) to (5 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m.) to (5 p.m.) W. Broad Street between Belvidere & N. Lombardy St. — April 23 (4 a.m.) to (12 p.m.)

— April 23 (4 a.m.) to (12 p.m.) N. Harrison Street between W. Marshall St. & Park Ave. — April 23 (4 a.m.) to (2 p.m.)

— April 23 (4 a.m.) to (2 p.m.) Kent Road between Wythe Avenue & Monument Avenue — April 23 (5 a.m.) to (1 p.m.)

— April 23 (5 a.m.) to (1 p.m.) Chantilly Street between Monumental St. & Monument Avenue — April 23 (5 a.m.) to (1 p.m.)

— April 23 (5 a.m.) to (1 p.m.) Blacker Street between Monumental St. & Monument Avenue — April 23 (5 a.m.) to (1 p.m.)

— April 23 (5 a.m.) to (1 p.m.) Park Avenue between N. Lombardy & Linden Street — April 23 (6 a.m.) to (9 a.m.)

— April 23 (6 a.m.) to (9 a.m.) N. Lombardy Street between Hanover & Park Avenue — April 23 (6 a.m.) to (10 a.m.)

— April 23 (6 a.m.) to (10 a.m.) Hanover Avenue between N. Lombardy St. & Park Ave. — April 23 (6 a.m.) to (9 a.m.)

— April 23 (6 a.m.) to (9 a.m.) N. Meadow Street between Monument & Park Avenue — April 23 (6:30 a.m.) to (2 p.m.)

— April 23 (6:30 a.m.) to (2 p.m.) Monument Avenue between Stuart Circle & Staples Mill Road –April 23 (7 a.m.) to (2 p.m.)

–April 23 (7 a.m.) to (2 p.m.) W. Grace Street between Belvidere & N. Allen Avenue — April 23 (7 a.m.) to (12 p.m.)

— April 23 (7 a.m.) to (12 p.m.) N. Lombardy Street between W. Broad St. & Park Avenue — April 23 (7 a.m.) to (2 p.m.)

MONUMENT 10K NO PARKING LOCATIONS

Thursday, April 21

N. Laurel Street between W. Franklin St. & Cathedral Pl. — April 21 (1 pm.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

Friday, April 22

N. Cherry Street between W. Main & Floyd Avenue — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) S. Cathedral Pl. between N. Cathedral Pl. & N. Laurel St. — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 25 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 25 (5 p.m.) Cathedral Pl. between N. Laurel & N. Cathedral PL. — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) N. Laurel St. between Cathedral Pl. & W. Main St. — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) N. Cathedral Pl. between Cathedral Pl. & S. Cathedral Pl. — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Floyd Avenue between S. Cathedral Pl. & N. Harrison St. — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) N. Linden St. between Park Avenue & Floyd Ave. — April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (5 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) W. Franklin St. between N. Harrison & Belvidere — April 22 (6 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (6 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Shafer Street between W. Franklin Street & W. Grace St. — April 22 (6 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (6 a.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) W. Broad St. (Westbound) between Belvidere & N. Lombardy St. — April 22 (12 p.m.) to April 23 (12 p.m.)

— April 22 (12 p.m.) to April 23 (12 p.m.) N. Laurel Street between W. Franklin & Grace Street — April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Pine Street between W. Franklin & Grace Street — April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (1 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) N. Harrison St. between W. Marshall St. & Park Avenue — April 22 (3 p.m.) to April 23 (2 p.m.)

— April 22 (3 p.m.) to April 23 (2 p.m.) Park Avenue between N. Harrison & Linden Street — April 22 (3 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

— April 22 (3 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.) Grove Avenue between N. Harrison & Linden Street — April 22 (3 p.m.) to April 23 (5 p.m.)

Saturday, April 23 (RACE DAY)

W. Broad Street (Eastbound Side) between Belvidere & N. Lombardy St. — April 23 (3 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Monument Avenue between N. Lombardy / Stuart Circle & Staples Mill Road — April 23 (3 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 2 p.m.) N. Meadow Street between Monument & Park Avenue — April 23 (3 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 2 p.m.) W. Franklin Street between N. Lombardy & N. Harrison St. — April 23 (3 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 5 p.m.) N. Lombardy St. between W. Board Street & Park Avenue — April 23 (3 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 2 p.m.) N. Lombardy St. between Park & Hanover Avenue — April 23 (3 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 10 a.m.) N. Laurel Street between W. Grace & W. Broad Street — April 23 (3 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 5 p.m.) W. Grace Street between Belvidere & N. Allen Avenue — April 23 (3 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Hanover Avenue between N. Lombardy Street & Park Avenue — April 23 (3 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 10 a.m.) Park Avenue between N. Lombardy & Linden Street — April 23 (3 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 10 a.m.) Pine Street between W. Grace & W. Broad Street — April 23 (3 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Shafer Street between W. Broad & W. Grace Street — April 23 (3 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Blacker Street between Monumental St. & Monument Ave. — April 23 (3 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Chantilly Street between Monumental St. & Monument Ave. — April 23 (3 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

— April 23 (3 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Kent Road between Wythe Ave & Monument Avenue — April 23 (3 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

