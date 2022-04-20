ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan State University honors Patrick Lyoya with vigil

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Wvp_0fEjX3rw00

Patrick Lyoya's death has impacted people from all over. On Tuesday night, Michigan State University held a candlelight vigil to honor Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Many students said seeing the video of a man dying at the hands of a police officer made them emotional.

"“So my friend, her father was actually murdered by the police so when she called me and I got that call like, 'It's happening again. It happened again. It happened again.' I was just like, 'I can’t do it right now,'" said Michigan State University junior Ajhane Kindle.

Kindle said she grew up close to Grand Rapids and she's tired of hearing the same story.

“Honestly I got to my dorm and I just cried," she said.

More 100 community members gathered at the rock. Speakers included members of the Black Panther Party, students and even MSU Police Chief Marlon Lynch.

Comments / 3

Fox17

Prosecutor withdraws from Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A prosecutor has dropped out of the case in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Court documents released Tuesday say U.S. Attorney Johnathan Roth has stepped down. He was the co-lead prosecutor in the case alongside Nils Kessler. Roth worked for Governor Whitmer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Yik Yak, a social media app that allows users to create anonymous posts and messages, has returned. The app was shut down following criticism over reportedly facilitating cyber-bullying, threats and other inappropriate messages. Some are concerned the issues that caused it to be shutdown could happen again.
EDUCATION
UPMATTERS

AG says her office would take Lyoya case if asked

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel believes her office is best suited to decide charges on officer-involved shootings. The Michigan State Police continues to investigate the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. Once complete, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will decide whether the officer’s use of deadly force was justified or if he should face charges. He could also decide to give the case to the attorney general.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Advance

Sen. Runestad defends police shooting Lyoya, mocks reporters as ‘leftist handmaidens’

The Michigan Senate was abuzz with floor speeches on Tuesday.  State Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) openly mocked and denounced media coverage of a police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Grand Rapids — naming one Detroit Free Press reporter in particular. And state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) slammed state Sen. Lana Theis […] The post Sen. Runestad defends police shooting Lyoya, mocks reporters as ‘leftist handmaidens’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLUC

Sens. McBroom, Moss honored by Michigan Association of Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Sens. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, and Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, issued the following statement Wednesday after receiving the 2022 County Advocate Award from the Michigan Association of Counties for their work on Public Acts 121 and 122 of 2021, which extended the terms of county commissioners from two to four years:
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

16 Notable and/or Famous People From Grand Rapids, Michigan

Check out just 16 famous or notable people from Grand Rapids, Michigan. As I continue along with my lists of famous people from the great state of Michigan, we arrive in Grand Rapids. As with all of the other Michigan cities I have explored, Grand Rapids did not disappoint when it comes to the talent that was born there.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
