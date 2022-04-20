Each player Texas football has landed via the transfer portal this offseason

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wasn’t kidding when he stated his goal to revamp the roster this offseason.

The Longhorns have added key contributors at several positions and then some via the transfer portal. Just when you think Texas may be done adding talent, it strikes again.

The latest came by way of Alabama. Former five-star wide receiver Agiye Hall announced his commitment to the University of Texas on April 19. This marks the second Crimson Tide player to join the Longhorns this offseason, and the third over the last two seasons.

The crazy part is Sarkisian’s staff isn’t finished. The top available player currently in the transfer portal, former TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis, plans to announce his decision later this month. Texas remains in strong position to add him at a position of need.

If Mathis does choose to come to Austin, the Longhorns will have landed four of the top 25 transfer players, according to 247Sports rankings.

Longhorns Wire compiled an ongoing list of each addition via the transfer portal this offseason. Needless to say, this offseason of big-time additions will be one to remember for Texas fans.

Editor’s note: Last updated on April 20, 2022

Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports