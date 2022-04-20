BUZZ Listener Plays “Dumber Than The Show Trivia” (VIDEO)

The optics haven’t been too great for Smokepurpp this week, as a video has gone viral showing him perform for a fairly empty venue. The Twitter-shared clip shows Purpp performing for what the tweet deems “an audience that couldn’t pack out a high school bathroom.” By the looks of it, they aren’t wrong, but the one-time XXL Freshman has explained on Instagram his reasoning for keeping the concert moving.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO