American Airlines Group's Earnings Outlook

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines Group AAL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Airlines Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.40. American Airlines Group bulls will hope to hear...

Benzinga

DXP Enterprises's Earnings Outlook

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DXP Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. DXP Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Delcath Systems's Earnings Outlook

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.01. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Intuitive Surgical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intuitive Surgical ISRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intuitive Surgical beat estimated earnings by 4.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was up $196.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For WidePoint

WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that WidePoint will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. WidePoint bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Planet 13 Hldgs's Earnings Outlook

Planet 13 Hldgs (OTC:PLNHF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Planet 13 Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Planet 13 Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Xerox Holdings Q1 Earnings

Xerox Holdings XRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xerox Holdings missed estimated earnings by 192.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was down $42.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

A Preview Of HealthStream's Earnings

HealthStream HSTM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HealthStream will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. HealthStream bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Autoliv: Q1 Earnings Insights

Autoliv ALV reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Autoliv missed estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Trxade Group Earnings Preview

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trxade Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15. Trxade Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sun Communities

Sun Communities SUI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sun Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Sun Communities bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Virco Manufacturing Q4 Earnings

Virco Manufacturing VIRC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Virco Manufacturing missed estimated earnings by 343.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $21.81 million from the same...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Waste Connections

Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Waste Connections. The company has an average price target of $145.5 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $135.00.
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock surges 10% after results beat expectations, Q2 sales seen topping 2019 levels

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, +3.80% soared 10.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue that more than doubled to beat forecasts, and provided an upbeat sales outlook. The net widened to $1.64 billion, or $2.52 a share, from $1.25 billion, or $1.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $2.32 beat the FactSet loss consensus of $2.39. Revenue grew 122.0% to $8.90 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.79 billion, and up to 84% of revenue in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Record revenue in March marked the first time post-pandemic that revenue was above 2019 levels. Load factor improved to 74.4% from 59.5%, as traffic jumped 97.2% to 44.29 billion revenue passenger miles and capacity increased 57.6% to 59.53 billion available seat miles. For the second quarter, the company expects capacity to be 92% to 94% of 2019 levels, and expects revenue to be 6% to 8% higher than 2019 levels. The stock has climbed 8.5% year to date through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF.
