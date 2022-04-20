ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island obituaries for April 20, 2022

By Roger Guevara
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Namagiri Rajagopalan a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, educator, and native of India, passed on April 18, 2022 in Staten Island Hospital after a brief illness. She became...

www.silive.com

