Yesterday was National Hanging Out Day (isn’t there a day for everything now?) and a Click2Pins viewer in Columbus toasted the day hanging out with a friend:. While this day could be construed as a patio wine opportunity, the real meaning is like the cover photo: remember the days when mom hung the clothes out to dry in the crisp, sweet April air? Nothing like fresh, natural smells (okay, pollen, but that’s another blog). The official page for Hanging Out Day is right here.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO