ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman arrested after stealing newborn baby from hospital

By Around Mexico
riviera-maya-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTapachula, Chiapas — A woman alleged to have stolen a newborn baby from a Chiapas hospital has been arrested. The incident happened Tueaday when 19-year-old Karla N gave birth at an IMSS...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva woman arrested for stealing SNAP benefits

Police say a Geneva woman was arrested for stealing SNAP benefits. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deanna Nunz, 29, of Geneva for offering a false instrument for filing. It was discovered that Nunz failed to report employment by persons in her household when...
GENEVA, NY
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rutilio Escandón
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Newborn Baby#Police#Tueaday#Imss#Rosal A Vianney N#State
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy