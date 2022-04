(Audubon) One last chance for the Audubon track team to compete before the Drake Relays comes on Thursday. The Wheelers have been added to the meet lineup at Griswold. Boys head coach Monte Riebhoff says Gavin Smith will be looking to solidify a spot on the 400 Lows and 110 Highs. “He’s setting at 32 right on the bubble for the highs. He’s run a 15.4 and I told him if he’d run a 15.2 he’d probably be safe. In the 400 Lows he’s sitting at 12th and they take 16.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO