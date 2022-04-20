ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Center for Practical Ethics Restarts Policy Talks Series

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-day conference on big data and tech in the delivery of rural health care is scheduled for Thursday (April 21) at the University of Mississippi. The idea to examine ethical issues surrounding big data and tech started with conversations between ethicists in the Department of Philosophy and Religion and researchers...

PWLiving

Update to the Hylton Center’s Vaccination Policy

The Hylton Performing Arts Center announces an update to its vaccination policy. After close consultation with the health and safety leaders at George Mason University, it’s been determined that current health conditions allow discontinuation of requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result as of May 2, 2022.
HEALTH
ZDNet

Startups.com's Founder Community offers rare peer support for entrepreneurs

Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences...
ECONOMY
Axios

States' next tech target: Regulating online speech

The states, not Washington, are where tech regulation happens for now, thanks to a deadlocked Congress. What's happening: Statehouses are drawing money and attention from tech firms and advocates hoping to influence laws on everything from privacy to digital taxes to driverless cars — and now online speech. Driving...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
MarketWatch

‘Thousands of potential race-related flags’: Biden administration wants to root out racial bias in home appraisals — but research suggests it’s endemic

The Biden administration has laid out a sweeping plan that aims to increase oversight of the real-estate appraisal industry in an effort to reduce the frequency of racially-biased home valuations. Last week, the White House unveiled a far-reaching, 21-step action plan that it described as “the most wide-ranging set of...
REAL ESTATE
protocol.com

Salesforce is re-creating the tech intern pipeline

Salesforce announced in a blog post today that it will launch its first ever “pre-internship” program called Futureforce Tech Launchpad. The program is designed to recruit rising college juniors from underrepresented backgrounds in partnership with CodePath, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the tech industry. The program,...
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

Rethink Relationships in the Age of Super-Smart Technology

Many of us already feel very comfortable asking Amazon’s Alexa to play a song we like, answer simple questions, or remind us about important events. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us all how fast we can move our human-to-human interactions online and how quickly we can adapt to connecting with our loved ones using technological means. How far can it go from here?
RELATIONSHIPS
Apple Insider

Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Life Itself health conference

Apple's vice president of health Dr. Sumbul Desai will talk about the company's medical research at the 2022 Life Itself conference -- which also features John Sculley. Alongside her work in what she sees as Apple's responsibility to keep users healthy, Dr. Desai is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine. But it's Apple's health initiatives that are to be the focus of her speech, going by the Life Itself website's description of her topics.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nature.com

Punishment institutions selected and sustained through voting and learning

In virtually all human societies, the sustained provision of public goods is enforced through punishment. This can happen, for example, via a legal system (formal punishment institutions) or individual-level reciprocity (informal punishment institutions). However, targeting and enforcement of punishment is usually costly, leaving a permanent temptation for individuals to avoid the costs. Here, we show that costly punishment institutions can be adopted through voting and learning but suffer an existential threat if the decision-making process to implement the punishment institution is not aligned with the scale of the public good, creating unavoidable free-riding incentives. We design a model where individuals vote in favour of or against the institution, either with their feet or group vote, to govern public goods at different scales. Learning occurs through the accumulation of one's experiences and observations of other members in the population, but it may be limited due to memory and information constraints. We show-across scales of the decision-making process and public good-under which conditions punishment institutions are adopted and promote cooperation. Using a meta-study approach, we compare the model to existing experimental results, which largely confirm the key results of the model.
ELECTIONS
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION

Community Policy