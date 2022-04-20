Galesburg man facing multiple charges after pointing a “gun” at another man that turned out to be a thermometer

Just after midnight yesterday, March 28th, Galesburg Police responded to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center for a victim of domestic battery. The 19-year old female victim was being treated for a possible broken wrist. The female told police when she arrived home from work, her ex-boyfriend whom she has an Order of Protection against, 19-year old Colten Walker of Galesburg pulled into the driveway behind her. When she tried to run into her apartment, Walker followed and was able to get inside. According to police reports, Walker held her down as she tried to phone the police. He continually prevented her from leaving. At one point, the victim made a run for the open door, but Walker slammed it shut on her wrist. She told officers, he continually held the door shut on her wrist and only let go after she agreed to let him search for his phone. She then ran to her car and drove herself to the hospital. Officers were eventually able to make contact with Walker. Walker told police he was lured to the apartment by the victim – but had deleted the Facebook messages between the two. He was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Unlawful Restraint, Interfering with Reporting Domestic Violence, and Violation of an Order of Protection.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO