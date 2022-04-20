ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg man facing multiple charges after pointing a “gun” at another man that turned out to be a thermometer

Galesburg Police on Saturday, April 16th, responded to the intersection of East Knox and Day Streets for a report of a male subject pointing a firearm at another male on a bicycle. The male on the...

