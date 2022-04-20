ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complaints about unhoused people in downtown Wausau sharply up, police say

By Damakant Jayshi
 1 day ago
Adobe Stock Photo

Damakant Jayshi

Complaints from downtown residents and business owners regarding unhoused people in the area have skyrocketed in recent months, an operations report Monday from Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said.

Bliven said his department will request the City Council to authorize creating a new position, a community outreach professional, who will exclusively focus on community homeless outreach.

“We have been inundated in the last month and half or so with complaints from businesses, downtown establishments, citizens regarding the unhoused population,” Bliven told the Public Health and Safety Committee. “We are getting calls from citizens for people sleeping, urinating, defecating, having sexual intercourse in the ramps, people that are aggressively panhandling that are impacting the businesses.”

Bliven said the problem is more significant than ever.

“I can’t understate how much we are dealing with these issues,” Bliven said, adding that the department has received some recommendations from the Wausau Policing Task Force and is already moving forward on some of those items.

A community service officer could patrol the parking ramps and the downtown area, Bliven said, encouraging city leaders to think about future policy decisions to address the issue.

Committee Chair Lisa Rasmussen blamed the problem on aid and resources available in Wausau that she said attract homeless people to the city.

“I have heard that even though there are well-meaning and beneficial programs out there that there also exists situation in the community where there is so much aid and so much help, that other areas are depositing their homeless population in Marathon County and in Wausau for us to address,” Rasmussen said. “It’s not just only our homeless population, we are now inhering other communities’ homeless population, just because the outpouring of resources in our area.”

Rasmussen referred to a Wausau ordinance that addressed downtown loitering as one way the city has been working to tackle the issue. That ordinance, passed in 2019, was sharply criticized by residents and organizations. The proposal also drew the attention of the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, whose legal director called on city officials to reject the measure.

She the council at that time was “within 24 hours, accused by room full of people of criminalizing homelessness, which was absolutely not our intent.”

“We have a way larger problem than just the ramps, and that we need to figure out,” she said. “That’s going to a be task for some upcoming version of this committee and the (city) council as well as the CIP (Capital Improvement Program) Committee and Finance when it comes to staffing resources.”

Your Letters: The Wausau People Are “The City”…Not City Hall

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
Wausau area obituaries April 15, 2022

David “Wes” Hudson III, age 39, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He was born on May 28, 1982, in Shreveport, Louisiana, son of David Hudson II and the late Christine Havey. David was raised in Green Bay and...
3 dead in overnight crash west of Wausau

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.
Your Letters: Wausau student says politics should not affect decisions about children

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
After recount, Lukens retains Dist. 1 win in Wausau

Wausau’s Dist. 1 will be represented on the City Council by Carol Lukens, after a recount showed unchanged results for the 2022 Spring Election. Lukens received 471 votes, followed by 469 votes for John Kroll. The recount was held Thursday at City Hall. Kroll has five business days to...
Wisconsin holds first medical cannabis public hearing

For the Wisconsin Legislature, getting to the point where a conversation about legalizing cannabis could be had in committee has been challenging. It’s a first step legislators finally took Wednesday, April 20, an annual day of celebration for cannabis activists. The public hearing on the legislation (SB-1034), which would legalize medical marijuana, was held in the Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry and attracted about five hours of testimony. The majority of the testimony called for an end to all cannabis prohibition in Wisconsin.
Wausau City Council sworn in, creates executive committee

Newly elected members of the Wausau City Council were sworn in on Tuesday for a two-year term and chose Becky McElhaney to continue as president. The council also discussed several rule proposals and elected members to several commissions. McElhaney, who represents Dist. 6, prevailed over Dist. 2 Alder Michael Martens...
Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of April 18

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Join Emerging Leaders at the Warming Center. United Way’s Emerging Leaders are looking for community members to join them at The Warming Center on Monday evenings (18th and 25th) and the last Saturday evening (30th) of April. Volunteer roles include kitchen staff, intake, scrub distribution, shower monitor, and floater. If you do not have time, but would like to support, consider donating a meal that serves 25. To get involved, contact Amber Kraft at akraft@unitedwaymc.org or 715-848-2927.
