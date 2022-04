Ralph Hasenhuttl has no intention of using Southampton’s remaining games to blood youngsters as he is no longer satisfied with merely avoiding Premier League relegation.Saints banished any lingering fears of the drop by moving on to 39 points with six games to go following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.Manager Hasenhuttl has aspirations of guiding the club to their first top-half finish in five years.And, with loftier ambitions than previous seasons, the Austrian plans to field his strongest available XI during the run-in, beginning with Thursday’s visit to struggling Burnley.“I think it is visible that this season we are not speaking...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO