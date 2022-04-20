ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

University of Michigan’s Kellogg Eye Center receives $11.5M gift for eye degeneration research

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health W.K. Kellogg Eye Center has received an $11.5 million gift to advance research into a condition that is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in older adults. Age-related macular degeneration affects 11 million people in the United States and 170 million...

#Eye Disease#Michigan Medicine#University Of Michigan#W K Kellogg Eye Center#Pultegroup Inc#Collaborative#The Kellogg Eye Center
