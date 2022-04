Just because that plastic item you rinsed out and placed in your recycling bin is labeled as recyclable doesn't mean it actually is. In fact, according to a 2020 Greenpeace report, most types of plastics in the U.S. are not recyclable and usually end up in landfills or incinerators, if not polluting the environment. The vast majority of recycling facilities across the country can only accept two types of plastics, the report found, and even then only a small fraction of that plastic waste is actually processed.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO