GATX's Q1 Top-Line Lags Street View; Reaffirms FY22 EPS Guidance

By Akanksha Bakshi
 1 day ago
GATX Corp GATX reported first-quarter revenue growth of 3.5% year-over-year to $316.6 million, missing the consensus of $323 million. Adjusted EPS of $2.34 topped the consensus of $1.39. Revenue by segments: Rail North America $223.7 million...

