Azpilicueta fan confrontation, Chelsea LOSE to Arsenal, Tuchel BLASTS pitch for Christensen error – takeover news

CHELSEA lost their big Premier League clash with Arsenal 4-2 last night.

And Thomas Tuchel was not happy with the pitch, blaming it on Andreas Christensen's error which led to Eddie Nketiah's first goal.

"To say that the pitch is difficult to play here is maybe sounds like an excuse but it is a very, very difficult pitch that we have here," Tuchel said.

"It is not to our favour. The ball bounces very, very awkwardly in front of Andreas [Christensen] when he wants to play this ball."

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also got into a heated argument with a fan after the game, just minutes after the Spaniard gave away a penalty which Bukayo Saka scored to seal three points for the Gunners.

Twitter blast Lukaku

Twitter blasted Romelu Lukaku's "hall of shame performance" as the Chelsea striker endured another terrible night in blue.

The £97million man got the nod for the 4-2 London derby defeat against Arsenal.

But he was totally anonymous throughout his 60 minutes on the pitch.

And fans on social media were quick to criticise the under-firing flop, who is still stuck on just five Premier League goals this term.

One said: "Lukaku worst signing of the season? Gotta be."

Another wrote: "Lukaku is so poor."

Azpilicueta confronts Chelsea fans

Still smarting from his ridiculous decision to foul Bukayo Saka late on.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta appeared to approach some of his side's own fans at the final whistle.

An unleashed a furious tirade in their direction.

Chelsea crash to Arsenal

Chelsea have lost to 4-2 to Arsenal in Wednesday night's Prem clash.

It was 2-2 between the two sides after an epic first-half period.

But Nkietah restored Arsenal's lead before Bukayo Saka put the game to bed with a assured penalty following some calamitous defending by Cesar Azpilicueta in the final stages of the game.

Xhaka’s moment of brilliance

Arsenal’s second goal against Chelsea started with a moment of brilliance by Granit Xhaka in his own box.

Xhaka picked up the ball in Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s area and decided to move the ball forward himself.

First, the midfielder dribbled past Romelu Lukaku before leaving the crowd in awe with a stunning nutmeg past Macos Alonso.

The Switzerland international then switched with Martin Odegaard, who found Bukayo Saka down his right.

Saka drove the ball forward and passed to Odegaard back on the edge of the box.

Chelsea fall behind again

Chelsea have fallen behind Arsenal once again in this thrilling London derby.

Arsenal ace Eddie Nkietah has given the Gunners the lead once more after opening the scoring in the game.

A misplaced pass by Cesar Azpilicueta sets Nuno Tavares racing down the left, and his centre is controlled by Nketiah, who spins smartly away from the flummoxed Thiago Silva in one movement.

It sparks a spell of pinball as the ball cannons off Andreas Christensen, Malang Sarr and N'Golo Kante, before dropping kindly for the Arsenal striker to prod home.

London rivals level at half-time

Chelsea and Arsenal are drawing 2-2 after an epic first half.

Eddie Nkietah gave Arsenal the lead after Christensen's mistake.

But Timo Werner quickly equalised for the Blues after he cut in from the left and saw his effort deflect past Aaron Ramsdale.

However, Arsenal then restored their lead after a well-worked counter-attack was finished off by Smith Rowe.

But, the game was again levelled when Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta converted from a cross to make it 2-2 just after the half hour mark.

Christensen howler gave Arsenal lead

Arsenal were given the lead at Chelsea following a howler by Andreas Christensen.

The defender, set to join Barcelona on a free this summer, made a mess of what should have been a routine clearance.

But his weak back pass fell well short of keeper Edouard Mendy and put striker Eddie Nketiah through on goal.

The forward did the rest as he finished past Mendy to give Arsenal an early advantage.

It was shades of Jorginho's gaffe last year which gave Emile Smith Rowe a tap in.

Empty Stamford Bridge

Empty seats were on show all around Stamford Bridge during the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal as the Blues felt the pinch of the sanctions on them.

Stamford Bridge had 10,000 fewer Blues fans than normal as sanctions against Russian owner Roman Abramovich prevented Chelsea from selling home tickets.

Tuchel on Rudiger absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Antonio Rudiger is absent from the Blues squad to play Arsenal.

He said: "It is groin pain and a little, minor injury.

"It is a matter of days, I hope, and the doctors told me that today is unfortunately too soon, but he will be close for the West Ham game."

Mount rises to magic milestone

Mason Mount is in red hot form, and will tonight make his 100th Premier League appearance for Chelsea.

At just 23 years of age, the England international is the fourth youngest player to hit the century mark for the Stamford Bridge club.

Reece James burglar arrested

A man has been arrested after Chelsea star Reece James' safe was stolen during a burglary at his home.

Police have confirmed that a 31-year-old man from Hampshire has been detained and remains under investigation.

Last year the England star revealed shocking CCTV of the moment "cowardly" thugs broke into his home and stole his football medals.

James, 21, said a group of robbers broke into his house in September and snatched a safe containing his Champions League, Super Cup, and Euro 2020 medals.

Tuchel on Conte and Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he was unhappy when Tottenham crashed out of the Europa Conference League with Antonio Conte leading them.

Tuchel said: "I was not happy when Tottenham went out of the UEFA Conference League because I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when they are focused and he can train them physically.

“I thought this would be a huge uplift for them in the domestic competition, and the same for Arsenal when they went out of the cup.

"I felt this would be a huge boost for them because they have a very young and talented team, so to train them and to be focused on one competition can be an advantage.”

Scholes makes prediction

Arsenal and Chelsea will heap more misery on Man United when the Red Devils collide with the North London teams consecutively in the Prem.

That’s the opinion of ex-United star Paul Scholes who made the bleak prediction after United lost to Liverpool.

Scholes said: “They (Man United) look worse than a mid-table team.

You just can’t see that on that performance. We are going down near eighth.

“Arsenal aren’t a great team, then there is Chelsea. Those are two games they are going to lose.”

Partey back on

Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is working hard at the gymas he steps up his recovery from injury.

The 28-year-old shared a video on his personal Instagram account showing him breaking a sweat on the spin bike.

He will miss tonight’s crunch Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Partey joins Kieran Tierney on the sidelines,with the Scotland international undergoing surgery on his knee.

It is a major blow to Arteta’s already wafer-thin Arsenal squad, whose top-four bid is in grave peril.

Decision time

The three consortiums bidding to buy Chelsea have reportedly been asked to submit further details about their business plan and how they intend to fund the club.

Raine, the bank overseeing the sale, are seeking greater detail from the bids fronted by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca.

The trio submitted their binding improved offers last week but have now been asked to provide forecasts and answer questions put to them by Raine, report The Telegraph.

It is not clear whether this step to intake further information will delay the bidding process - deadlines have been flexible and occasionally put back to accommodate the interested parties.

It is believed a decision on the preferred buyer could still be made this week but Chelsea are keen to complete due diligence on the three consortiums.

Blues chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia are part of the group deciding who gets to buy the club, and will be keen to safeguard both the club's future and Roman Abramovich's legacy.

Marcos Alonso on tonight's game

"For some reason I have more goals against London teams, maybe it’s that different feeling of a London derby or maybe just coincidence, but it’s a good feeling.

"I am always happy to help the team with goals and it would be a pleasure to score another one. London derbies do feel different, even more so when it’s against a team like Arsenal.

"It will be a very good game for the fans and hopefully one we can get another win and make a statement."

London calling

In the 2020 summer window, Willian became the latest star to officially play for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Brazilian, 31, swapped the blue for red as he joined an ever-growing list of player to move across London.

From Petr Cech and Ashley Cole to Nicolas Anelka and Olivier Giroud, those players could form a handy team of their own.

Check our combined best XI of players to have starred in both the red of Arsenal and blue of Chelsea... with Willian just about making the cut.

"He just needs to play"

Former England defender Glen Johnson has advised Conor Gallagher to make the right decision in terms of what club he plays for next season.

When speaking to Bettingods.com, he said: "Gallagher’s been doing well, impressing pretty much everyone. You just hope that he doesn’t go back to Chelsea and not get game time and that will slow his progress down.

"That’s going to be a tough one. For me he just needs to play. This is when they get some nice form and learn their trade a bit more.

"In terms of work rate, he works his socks off and it’s great to see.

"If I was Conor Gallagher and I had the choice of either remaining at Crystal Palace for another season on loan, trying to force your way into the first team at Chelsea, or making a move elsewhere, I would go back to Chelsea, fight for my place during pre-season - if you have a good pre-season then you could gauge how likely it is that you’re going to play - and if I wasn’t having a good pre-season then I would go back out on loan: go back, work hard, see what happens."

Blue are ya?

Chelsea host Arsenal tonight in a huge Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

So ahead of the match, we've compiled our combined XI made up from players who will be available to take part.

Tuchel reacts to Mount comments

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has claimed that it is "definitely time" for the club to win a cup final.

He said: "It’s definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley.

"For me it is five finals, so we have to put the pressure on us to step up. We remember those defeats and now it is time to get payback."

Thomas Tuchel has since echoed his comments, stating: "Good. Yeah, good!

"Of course we feel it (the need to get revenge). The Carabao Cup final was so close; it wasn’t last season or two years ago. It was a few weeks ago we lost in the same stadium on a pretty similar occasion."

Rud Awakening

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly set to turn down a move to Man Utd.

According to Manchester Evening News, the defender is likely to reject an offer from the Red Devils because he wants to move to a club that is guaranteed Champions League football.

Rudiger is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

He has been linked to Juventus and Real Madrid.

Repeating History?

Chelsea are looking to avoid an unwanted 29-year streak when they welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge tonight.

If Mikel Arteta’s top four-chasing team that are successful, then that would make some unwanted history for the Blues.

It would be the first time since 1993 that they would have lost three successive home matches in all competitions.

And the third game of that run was also against Arsenal.

Both Alan Smith and Ian Wright were on the scoresheet that day nearly three decades ago.

However, Chelsea are also looking to record their first Premier League double over Arsenal since the 2015/16 season.

They triumphed 2-0 at the Emirates back in August.

Taking the Mik

Thomas Tuchel has told Mikel Arteta to pipe down after moaning about Arsenal's fixture pile-up - with Chelsea having played 16 MORE matches this season.

Ahead of Wednesday night's clash, Tuchel said: “He must have reasons if he felt this way - but he also cannot compare to us in minutes.

“We can use it as an excuse, they can use it. You use the situation how you want.

“You can use it to feel tired and say we feel the challenge mentally and physically.

“And from there it is a given to be used as an excuse if things go wrong.

"Or just accept it - this is what we try to do."

Tuchel continued: “I was not happy when Tottenham went out of the Europa Conference League...

"I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when they are focused and he can train them physically.

“The same for Arsenal when they went out of the FA Cup.

"This would be a huge boost for them because they have a very young and talented team, to focus on one thing can be an advantage.”

Feeling Blue

Chelsea loanee Emeron Palmieri has revealed he would have "no problem" staying at Lyon beyond the end of the campaign.

The left-back joined the French outfit last summer on a season-long switch.

And he now feels at home in the south of France.

The Italian international, 27, has suggested he would be open to quitting Chelsea this summer.

Emerson was quizzed on Tuesday regarding his future, and didn't rule out a permanent transfer to the Ligue 1 side.

He said, as quoted by FootMercato: "Of course, yes, I have no problem saying that I can stay at Lyon.

"It's a pleasure to be here. There are different factors. It's not just up to me."

Double Swoop

Crystal Palace want to extend Conor Gallagher’s loan from Chelsea - while they may also move for his team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek has recently enjoyed a revival at the Blues, playing a number of different positions, and is hoping to secure more regular action.

Steve Parish, chairman of the Eagles, has revealed that he will make an attempt to bring Loftus-Cheek back should he fail to keep Gallagher.

When quizzed on whether competition for places at Chelsea could help them to retain Gallagher, Parish told The Mirror: “Of course. But the player is the number one person.

“He knows exactly what his priorities are and he knows exactly what he’s doing.

“I’m sure at the end of the season. Conor will work out what he thinks the best thing for him is and that will be the catalyst for it.”

Parish added: “If there’s an opportunity to get him or even Ruben Loftus-Cheek then of course.

“These are top players and it’s been brilliant having him here this year, not just because of what he does on the pitch.

“Also because of the way he is around the place, the way he is with the media and supporters and because of how special a lad he is.”