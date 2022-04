Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors blessed us with an epic ending. With 2.5 seconds remaining in overtime and the game tied at 101-101, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid knocked down arguably the biggest shot of his entire career. The ball was inbounded to Embiid just beyond the 3-point line with less than a second remaining on the shot clock, and the big fella corralled the pass, turned and launched a shot over Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. The ball headed for the rim like a heat-seeking missile and hit nothing but the bottom of the net. Splash.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO