The world is a wickedly complex place, especially when people have a need to share limited resources. Herding communities in northern Namibia, for instance, are afflicted by poverty, drought and degraded landscapes. International groups want to help—development agencies have made several attempts to improve conditions in these communities with outside investments, but without much success. The reasons for the failures, up to now, have remained something of a puzzle.

AFRICA ・ 2 DAYS AGO