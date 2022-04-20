ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man

By Debra Dolan
KTRE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina is facing charges after her husband...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTRE

Infant dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and father in Georgia have been charged with murder in the death of their 4-week-old infant, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Alamance County, NC
Alamance County, NC
Society
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bigamy#Gray Media Group Inc
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina man charged after his dogs mauled a woman

HONEA PATH, S.C — A South Carolina dog owner has been charged in connection with a severe attack that led the victim to have her arms amputated. The man was arrested Wednesday, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, a rabies control violation and a count of dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.
HONEA PATH, SC
Page Six

DaBaby shot intruder at his North Carolina mansion: report

DaBaby was the alleged triggerman who shot a home intruder at his North Carolina estate Wednesday night, according to a report. The rapper was home at his $2.3 million Troutman compound when a man trespassed onto the property at about 7:45 p.m., TMZ said. DaBaby, 30, born Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after the two exchanged words, sources told the outlet. “I shot him in the leg,” a man told a 911 dispatcher in a six-minute emergency call released by Iredell County Emergency Communications and obtained by WCNC. “OK and why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked. “He’s trespassing on my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Who is Pamela Smart and why has she been denied a sentence reduction hearing?

Pamela Smart, who was convicted of recruiting a teenager to kill her husband in 1990, has been denied a chance to ask for a sentence reduction.The request for a sentence reduction hearing was denied on Wednesday (24 March) by a New Hampshire state council in a 5-0 vote.Smart, now 54, has exhausted all judicial options for an appeal.Who is Pamela Smart?Smart was a high school media coordinator in Hampton, New Hampshire, when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student, William Flynn. Smart was 22 at the time and had married her husband Gregory Smart in 1989.On 1 May 1990,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Man Arrested in Connection With 3 Family Members Shot to Death Inside Georgia Gun Range

A 21-year-old Georgia man has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the killings of an elderly couple and their grandson inside their family business. Jacob Muse was arrested late Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Evelyn and Tommy Hawk, both 75, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke, whose bodies were found April 8 inside the Lock, Stock & Barrel shooting range and gun store in a small Georgia town outside Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy