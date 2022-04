When was the last time you went to a museum? Did you have a good time? What it something you did intentionally, or did someone drag you there against your will? I have realized that as I get older, I find museums to be more and more interesting - and that's pretty much regardless of what the subject matter is. I just wish I had this desire to learn new things when I was back in school.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO