ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sarah Talabi getting death threats amid Timothée Chalamet romance rumors

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gC8t_0fEjRbFB00

Being team Timmy isn’t so peachy.

Model Sarah Talabi has been getting threatening messages amid rumors that she and Timothée Chalamet hooked up at Coachella 2022 over the weekend.

“I’ve received death threats and hateful messages from Timothée fans,” she said in a statement exclusively obtained by Page Six on Wednesday. “This is not OK and they need to stop.”

We’re told angry fans have been bombarding the 22-year-old model with frightening direct messages and public comments

“girlll you better watch you back now that your [sic] with Timothee 🔪,” one person wrote in a DM to Talabi that was obtained by Page Six.

“Don’t think you can just kiss Timothee and walk away unharmed,” another publicly commented on her Instagram.

“Girl I’m warning you to stay away from Timothee or else,” a third person wrote, adding a middle-finger emoji.

Talabi told us she worries for those leaving hateful comments because “they are battling their own demons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1i3A_0fEjRbFB00 Talabi confirmed to Page Six that she and Chalamet hung out at the music festival. Instagram/ Sarah Talabi

She continued: “I hope they consider therapy and get the help they need.”

The Nigerian model added that she’s “not ready to make a statement on her relationship status with Timothée,” and instead deflected with a message about climate change.

“Please redirect your frustration to the fact that air pollution from fossil fuels cost the world $8 billion every day, not to mention putting human life and planet earth at risk,” she said in the statement. “The earth is in a dire state so comment on, email, and write to our political leaders letting them know that the fossil fuel industry is morally unacceptable and we will not stay silent while our planet is being destroyed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaQsX_0fEjRbFB00
Talabi posted about spending the night with the actor on her IG Stories. Instagram/ Sarah Talabi

Rumors about Talabi and Chalmet’s relationship status started swirling after videos and photos of the pair dancing at the Indio, Calif., music festival surfaced Sunday.

The model also tagged the 26-year-old “Dune” actor on her Instagram Story while at the festival. “Had the best time with the best group of people,” she wrote.

Several witnesses claimed that they saw Talabi lock lips with Chalamet.

“Timothee Chalamet was dancing with and kissing Victoria’s Secret model Sarah Talabi at Coachella,” one witness alleged to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi along with a photo of the pair dancing together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kC4mV_0fEjRbFB00
Romance rumors started swirling after videos and photos of the duo dancing together surfaced on social media. Instagram/ Sarah Talabi

However, other spies noted that Chalamet was seen with several models throughout the festival.

The model addressed the speculation Tuesday, but refused to reveal whether or not she and Chalamet actually shared a kiss.

“Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question,” she told us in a statement Tuesday before once again deflecting to questions about climate change.

Chalamet’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Heartbroken’ Helen Mirren reveals cause of stepson Rio Hackford’s death

Helen Mirren’s stepson Rio Hackford died from a rare form of cancer, she revealed on Tuesday. “Rio died of uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer,” the actress and her husband, Taylor Hackford, shared in a joint statement to People. “We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer.” The pair went on to say they were “inspired” by the life Rio lived and “heartbroken by his loss.” “His life showed us how to live in generosity and community,” they explained. “He shared his life’s...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Page Six

Megan Fox dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet video

Her “Night Teeth” came out. Megan Fox looked like she was in no mood for Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt at PDA as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards Sunday. In footage shared by Footwear News on Instagram, the “Transformers” star looks irritated as her fiancé stands behind her and wraps his arms around her. In response, Fox sidesteps and glares at him. Even more awkward about the whole interaction is that the “Bloody Valentine” rocker laughs at his bride-to-be’s snub. Fans were quick to point out how obvious it was that Fox wanted “nothing” to do...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Coachella#Nigerian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Thandiwe Newton ‘heading to rehab’ amid separation, ‘Magic Mike’ exit

Thandiwe Newton is likely heading to rehab after she dramatically exited “Magic Mike 3” for acting bizarrely on set amid the breakdown of her marriage. The “Westworld” star had been in London filming the third installment of the series, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” with Channing Tatum when staffers on set became worried about her health. Her agent flew in from Los Angeles to try to smooth things over, but on Tuesday, the 49-year-old “Westworld” actress was flown back to the States to hopefully check into a facility. Multiple sources say Newton has been battling emotional and family problems after separating from her husband...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Big Brother' Stars Fuel Romance Rumors

It's been nearly a year since Big Brother 23 aired, but the season's contestants are still making waves. Recently, Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell fueled romance rumors by posting an intimate Instagram photo. The two were both involved in the historic Cookout alliance during the season. Although, they both came up short and their alliance member Xavier Prather took home the grand prize, becoming the first Black houseguest to win Big Brother.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating the 24-Year-Old Son of This Famous Actor

Click here to read the full article. For the past few days, we’ve been reading into Michelle Obama’s recent comments about her grown-up daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha Obama, 20. The former first daughters grew up right before our eyes, something the former first lady and President Obama know all too well. But after Mrs. Obama teased that each of her daughters has someone special in their lives, we now know the identity of Sasha Obama’s boyfriend — and his name is Clifton Powell Jr. According to a report published by the Daily Mail, the youngest Obama daughter and her beau...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman

Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii — this time for allegedly throwing a chair that hit a woman in the forehead. Hawaii Island Police Department booked the “Flash” star, 29, early Tuesday morning and is facing a second-degree assault charge, Page Six confirmed. According to a press release from the police department, Miller was at a private residence in lower Puna and allegedly became angry after being asked to leave. They allegedly threw a chair, which hit a 26-year-old female on the forehead and resulted in a half-inch cut. Miller was reportedly arrested at a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. in...
HAWAII STATE
ETOnline.com

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Trailer Is Here

"You need a new villain? Here I am!" So quips The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Diana Jenkins in the just-released season 12 trailer, setting the tone for what just might be the 90210's most dramatic season yet. The supertease opens up with a montage of the cast's disembodied voices, shrieking, crying and shaking with warning shots like, "She's not who she says she is," and, "It's my life to burn down."
TV SERIES
Page Six

Page Six

97K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy