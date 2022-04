LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Monday marked five years since, in a span of less than two months, the bodies of three women were found within a four-block area in Lumberton. Their deaths remain unsolved and the FBI reward for information about the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine has grown to $40,000. […]

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO