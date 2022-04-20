ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Rankin; Scott; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JASPER...SOUTHEASTERN RANKIN...NEWTON...NORTHERN SMITH AND SCOTT COUNTIES At 210 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Steele to near Martinville, moving east at 35 mph. A Tornado Warning is also in effect for portions of Smith County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Steele around 215 PM CDT. Prospect and Conehatta around 225 PM CDT. Stratton around 240 PM CDT. Decatur around 245 PM CDT. Little Rock around 250 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Polkville, Lake, Sebastopol and Puckett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Mississippi The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.3 feet Thursday, May 12. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Benton; Henry; Houston; Humphreys; Stewart The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Johnsonville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, Low-lying and agricultural areas along the river from the Interstate 40 bridge to Land Between the Lakes, including boat launches, access points, and portions of the Tennessee River National Wildlife Refuge near the Duck River begin to inundate. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 360.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will gradually fall to 358.1 feet by Monday morning. - Action stage is 360.0 feet. - Flood stage is 361.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 05 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 05. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 48.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 48.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 52.4 feet on 02/14/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The dense fog has lifted, allowing for the fog advisory to expire.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Localized amounts of 2 feet or more over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet from Yosemite NP to Kings Canyon NP. * WHEN...Through 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Lexington and Richland Counties. .Nuisance flooding continues along the Congaree River due to heavy rainfall on Monday and reservoir operations through the week. Levels will continue to fall over the next couple of days. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BARTON COUNTY At 1245 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, or 8 miles southwest of Lamar, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lamar... Golden City Lamar Heights... Milford Kenoma... Oakton Boston This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 57 and 70. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts in wind prone locations. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest crosswinds will continue to be on west-northwest to south-southeast oriented roadways.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 214. * Timing...Noon to 8 PM MDT Today. Then extreme fire weather conditions expected late Friday morning through Friday evening. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arthur, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Holt; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ FRIDAY TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ Friday to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile and lightweight vehicles, especially on east to west routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may develop late Friday afternoon into the early evening hours, mainly along and south of Interstate 80, as well as Custer county.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sudden strong wind gusts could result in the development of blowing dust across roadways. Reduced visibility may occur creating hazardous driving conditions. A few power outages may occur as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Crosswinds across CA 127 and 190 in Death Valley could impact high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA

