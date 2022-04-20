ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Wimbledon Officially Announces 2 Countries Have Been Banned

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re a few weeks away from Wimbledon 2022 and some of the biggest names in tennis battling for the Grand Slam title. But two countries won’t be sending its members to the famed All Englands Club. You can probably already guess which ones. In an official statement...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

