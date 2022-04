Since December last year, Lexus has been making a big fuss about its electric future, teasing an astonishing 16 new EVs alongside sister brand Toyota. The first of these is called the Lexus RZ, an all-electric alternative to the Lexus RX. We've been getting a number of teasers of the car in concept form but now the time for teasing has come to an end and the Japanese luxury automaker has finally revealed its first entry into the combustion-free SUV segment. Thankfully, a splash of gray paint has actually made the production version look even better than the concept, but as we know, looks can only carry a car so far. Let's see if the RZ has what it takes to go the distance.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO