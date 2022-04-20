‘Blazed and Glazed’: Wingstop offers new flavor for 4/20

The flavor consists of a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper and is designed to “taste like 4/20.” (Edwin Tan/Getty Images)

Wingstop is now offering customers a new flavor “in celebration of the most chill day of the year” called “Blazed and Glazed,” a press release from the company said. The flavor consists of a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper and is designed to “taste like 4/20,” though it will not get people high, the company said.

"Some of our biggest fans aren't just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries," Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona said in the release. "And while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we're going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it. As the cannabis industry grows, so does Wingstop's desire to engage this audience."

The company, which was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, said in the release it knows its wings are “munchie” food and April 20 is a “sacred holiday” for its “cannabis-loving fans.” This is the first year the company has created a new flavor specifically for 4/20, the release said. The Blazed and Glazed wings will be available through April 22 online or on the Wingstop app.