ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘Blazed and Glazed’: Wingstop offers new flavor for 4/20

By Chandler France
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLCll_0fEjPZV100
The flavor consists of a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper and is designed to “taste like 4/20.” (Edwin Tan/Getty Images)

Wingstop is now offering customers a new flavor “in celebration of the most chill day of the year” called “Blazed and Glazed,” a press release from the company said. The flavor consists of a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper and is designed to “taste like 4/20,” though it will not get people high, the company said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GS1Qx_0fEjPZV100
Crafted with a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper, the new flavor is designed to taste like 4/20. (Hand-out/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.)

"Some of our biggest fans aren't just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries," Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona said in the release. "And while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we're going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it. As the cannabis industry grows, so does Wingstop's desire to engage this audience."

The company, which was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, said in the release it knows its wings are “munchie” food and April 20 is a “sacred holiday” for its “cannabis-loving fans.” This is the first year the company has created a new flavor specifically for 4/20, the release said. The Blazed and Glazed wings will be available through April 22 online or on the Wingstop app.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Wingstop Restaurants Inc#Blazed
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Take on Chicken (Lookout Popeye's, KFC)

Burger King came late to the chicken nuggets party. The Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report chain introduced its rather lackluster take on McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report famed Chicken McNuggets in 2013 — roughly 20 years after its rival made its fried chicken chunks a menu hit.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Olive Garden Might Be Struggling. Here's What To Know

Darden Restaurants informed investors and analysts on March 24 that they will have to lower their expectations. As CNBC covered, the company was supposed to bring in $2.51 billion in revenue but only managed $2.45 billion. Moreover, same-store sales for Olive Garden, which is Darden Restaurant's most profitable brand, only grew by 29.9%, not 36.7%. This is despite having record-breaking sales in December.
FOOD & DRINKS
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
584
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy