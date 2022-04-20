ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry's Invictus Games friend is revealed as retired US Army Sergeant left quadriplegic after 2014 car crash that fractured his neck, and who now plays wheelchair rugby

By Melissa Koenig For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

A retired Army staff sergeant who suffered a devastating spinal cord injury has made friends with Prince Harry and is now representing his country as a member of Team US at the fifth Invictus Games.

Joel Rodriguez, a retired air traffic controller, is one of 65 United States veterans who are competing against more than 500 service members from 20 different countries at the Hague in the Netherlands this year.

He first started playing wheelchair rugby just two weeks after a devastating car crash that left him with a fractured neck and a severe spinal cord injury, derailing his Army career and leaving him in a wheelchair.

Now, he is serving as the co-captain of the Team US wheelchair rugby.

'A lot of people would have thought these are the cards I'm dealt, this is what I get and I have to live with this and maybe have kind of taken it slowly through life,' Today Show host Hoda Kotb said in a sit-down interview with Rodriguez and Prince Harry, which aired on Wednesday morning.

'You did the total opposite, man, you went all the way in.'

Rodriguez, a married father-of-one whose wife is named Liannie, replied: 'You said cards, and that's funny, because when my wife came to see me, probably the day after my surgery, she said "Are you OK?" And I said "These are the cards I've been dealt, I have to play them."'

'And I'm still doing it, that's all we can do.'

In addition to serving on the Team US rugby team, Rodriguez is also competing in the wheelchair basketball, wheelchair racing, swimming shot-put and discus tournaments at this year's games, where he will be cheered on by his wife, five-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter.

'To see Joel and his family flourish in moments like this, it means everything,' Prince Harry, who founded the international sporting event for injured and disabled veterans in 2014, told Kotb in the interview.

Joel Rodriguez, a former US Army staff sergeant, described his love for wheelchair rugby in an interview with Today Show host Hoda Kotb before he competes as the co-captain of the Team US wheelchair rugby team at this year's Invictus Games, which were founded by Prince Harry
Rodriguez served in the United States Army until a devastating car crash in 2014 left him with a spinal-cord injury 
Rodriguez's time in the US Army was derailed by his injury, which left him in a wheelchair

Rodriguez has been competing in wheelchair rugby tournaments for the past five years, having joined a team shortly after his accident.

'I found quad rugby, thank God I found it, probably two weeks after my injury,' he recounted to WJLA. 'I still had my neck brace on and I looked at my wife, and I said "I'm playing this," and she said "absolutely not, you're not playing this" because she was seeing guys flip over in their chairs, the hits.

'Long story short I've been playing it since,' he said, calling it the 'best therapy I can get.'

'Mentally, playing rugby has been great,' Rodriguez told the Army in 2018. 'It gives me the chance to be around people in the same predicament as me and gives me the motivation to succeed, and seeing them succeed as well.

'It also helped me find my competitive edge and mindset again.'

That year, he and the rest of Team USA earned a bronze at the 2018 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship.

Rodriguez then went on to win two gold medals at the 2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games for both seated shot-put and seated discus.

Now, he advises other disabled veterans that 'there is life after injury.'

'We're in an age where your disability has nothing to do with what you can do,' he said in 2019, advising others to 'Find something you love and work hard at it.'

'Just reach out to your local [Warrior Transition Unit] and ask them for help and hopefully they get you in the right direction, and get you involved in adaptive sports.'

DailyMail.com has reached out to Rodriguez for further comment as he prepares to compete in the wheelchair rugby semi-finals.

Rodriguez started playing wheelchair rugby shortly after his accident, and in 2018 his team earned a bronze at the 2018 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship
He has also found success in shot-put and seated discus, both of which he is also competing in at this year's Invictus Games
Rodriguez will be cheered on at this year's games by his wife, five-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter (not pictured)

The Invictus Games were founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 after attending a US Department of Defense Warrior Games the year before.

There, he saw how sporting events 'can help physically, psychologically and socially those suffering from injuries and illness, according to the Invictus website, and had hoped to bring a similar international sporting event for disabled veterans to the UK.

'It's purpose, you know,' the prince told Kotb in the exclusive interview.

'This, the Invictus family is the continuation of service,' he claimed, noting: 'So much of the sport is helping and healing them as the individual and then as a family.'

This year's games started on Saturday, and will continue through Friday.

