Greg Dulcich was a late riser in the 2022 NFL Draft pre-draft process and it's easy to see why once you throw on his tape from the 2021 season at UCLA. Most draft analysts have Tre McBride as their TE1 in this class, but for me that honor belongs to Dulcich because from what I've seen in evaluating him, he has more translatable traits to the next level -- and neither is a blocker. It's even easier to see how Dulcich's game translates to more immediate and sustainable Fantasy Football success at the NFL level when you look at how the game has changed over the years.

