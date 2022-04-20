ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mystery over young girl's death after her body was found inside home in quiet suburban street

By Sam McPhee
 1 day ago

The shock death of a 12-year-old girl who had been battling a rare condition has baffled police who have been unable to determine how she died.

Tiffany Scholten was found dead in her home on a quiet street in Coomera, on the Gold Coast, on Monday with 'no obvious cause of death'.

Forensic crews have been working at the home for the past two days, with a post-mortem examination set to provide answers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjIcl_0fEjOfNm00
Tiffany Scholten was found dead in her home on a quiet street in Coomera on the Gold Coast on Monday with 'no obvious cause of death'

Tiffany had been suffering from a series of health conditions, including the extremely rare Rett Syndrome, which effects the brain develops.

The Courier Mail reported Tiffany was suffering from an intense form of the illness, which can impact movement and growth, often leading to seizures.

Some children are diagnosed with Rett Syndrome and can lead normal lives, while others are debilitated by the condition.

Parents of the young girl had been told she may not live past four, but she had managed to overcome the illness and had even started school.

The family had been living in the quiet neighbourhood for several years before police were called to the home on Easter Monday where Tiffany could not be saved.

Her death is being investigated by the Child Protection Investigation Unit, but it may take weeks for full reports to be produced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaXMj_0fEjOfNm00
Forensic crews have been working at the home for the past two days, with a post-mortem examination set to provide answers

Comments / 0

