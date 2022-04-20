ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers' Martin Jones: Falls to Leafs

 2 days ago

Jones gave up four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Toronto. The...

The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Part Ways With van Riemsdyk Before 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers have some work yet to be done in the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive seasons. The plan has yet to be revealed as to exactly what Chuck Fletcher meant by a retooling. You have to assume that means prominent players are headed out and some are expected to be brought in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Maple Leafs stay hot with win against Flyers, gain in Atlantic

TORONTO -- William Nylander had a goal and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "I think we've wanted to dial up our game, and I think we were getting a little bit off our game," Nylander said. "I think we've come back to where we want to be. Maybe not tonight, wasn't the best for us, but over the course of [the past few] games, I think we've been playing really well and more towards our system and how we want to look out there."
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews to miss third straight game with undisclosed injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will sit out for the third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury when his team visits the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Matthews took part in the team’s optional skate Thursday morning, which later turned into a full skate with everybody...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Draft Lottery Showdown

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Stamkos makes history as Lightning score 8 in drubbing of Maple Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay’s all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night. Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, fired a one-timer from the left circle...
TAMPA, FL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
10NEWS

Steven Stamkos becomes Lightning all-time points leader

TAMPA, Fla. — A future Lightning legend added another accolade to his team resume. Steven Stamkos became the franchise's all-time points leader after scoring a goal during Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the second period, with the Bolts up 2-0, Stamkos slapped a pass from Kucherov straight into the net.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

The Flyers’ 2021-22 Season By The Numbers: It’s Really Bad

The Philadelphia Flyers are floundering toward the end of one of the worst seasons in their franchise’s history. On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Flyers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs, extending their latest losing streak to six games. With five games left to go in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTVZ

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Wild to earn his 200th win.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sharks’ Strauss Mann Could Fix Goaltending Crisis

The San Jose Sharks have been struggling to find consistent goaltending for a long time. Martin Jones, Aaron Dell, and Devin Dubnyk have all struggled to hold down the net in recent years. After it was clear that the team needed to refresh the goalie options to get back to the playoffs, former general manager (GM) Doug Wilson decided to bring in Adin Hill and James Reimer to start from scratch. While Reimer has been playing above and beyond what was expected, the questions about who will hold down the net long-term still linger.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Campbell, Nylander & Mikheyev

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 score. There were two key positives from the Maple Leafs’ victory. First, goalie Jack Campbell had a really solid game, making 37 saves for the win. Second, with Auston Matthews out for a second consecutive game,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Snap Six Game Losing Streak in MTL

I’m not referring to the Canadiens scoring with Carey Price as the goaltender in 2021-2022. I’m referring to the handpass by Brendan Gallagher to Mike Hoffman. It should have disqualified the goal, but the officiating crew told Mike Yeo that he could not challenge the scoring play. As it turns out, and Yeo seemed to believe it at the time, he could have challenged it, and the officiating crew made an error. The fix was in; the Flyers literally were handed better lottery odds at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
NHL

