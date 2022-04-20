ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Arlington, NJ

Let the NA Knights cook you breakfast May 1

By Kevin A. Canessa Jr.
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Knights of Columbus host a Sunday morning breakfast May 1 at 10 a.m. at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington. The menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, cereal, oatmeal and bagels for $15 per adult and...

