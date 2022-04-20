ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy’s resource facility expands hours of operation

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wN4ma_0fEjMgKv00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – City officials have announced that the Troy Resource Management Facility will be expanding its hours beginning April 26. The facility formerly known as ‘the Alamo’ will be open to Troy residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to officials, proof of residency ( e.g. driver’s license, recent utility bill) will be required to drop off or pick up approved items. In addition, these services will be free to Troy residents.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

Services provided at the facility include both drop-offs and pick-ups of the items listed include:

Drop-off

  • Brush, branches, and bagged leaves
  • Community food scrap drop-off

Pick-up

  • Wood chips
  • Pallets

For more information about services available at the Troy Resource Management Facility, residents can contact Renee Panetta, City Recycling Coordinator, at (518) 279-7171. Residents can also sign up for email updates and announcements from City Hall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Sedgwick County Tag Offices are expanding their services and hours

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Tag Office’s will be adding on new services and extending their service hours “to increase opportunities for citizens,” according to a press release. The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office will be expanding the Tag Office’s hours of operations starting on Monday, April 4. The new hours of operation […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
Troy, NY
Sports
Romesentinel.com

Rome Health eases visitor restrictions, expands hours

ROME — With low community transmission rates of COVID-19, Rome Health has loosened its visitor restrictions and expanded visiting hours at the hospital. All visitors must wear a mask and be free from illness, the announcement by Rome Health officials said, adding that visitors need to enter through the facility’s Emergency Department to be screened.
ROME, NY
Community Impact Austin

Austin Public Library expands operating hours after two years on March 28

Beginning March 28, Austin Public Library will expand operating hours for all locations after two years of modified hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the extension of operating hours, in-person programs and events at Austin Public Library locations are returning March 28. Central Library's shared learning rooms will also be available for reservations. Beginning April 4, library customers will be able to reserve community meeting rooms.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resource Management#City Hall#Uban Construction#Community#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy