ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta man arrested in family dispute turned shooting

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested in connection to a family dispute turned shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 600 block...

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two gang members on multiple theft warrants. On Tuesday, March 22, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the Department of Community Supervision executed felony arrest warrants for Demeatruis Jerrell Jackson and Reginald Fletcher at 1024 Veterans Parkway.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime#Walb#Vpd
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest. Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRDW-TV

Suspect wanted in Augusta gunfire incident over the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a gunfire incident that happened over the weekend. Around 2:25 p.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to Buckden Court at Bilston Drive for a report of gunshots. An unknown white SUV was seen stopped on Bilston Drive at...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy