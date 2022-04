BIG RAPIDS — Representatives from the Michigan Department of Transportation hosted a public input session regarding lane reconfigurations in Big Rapids this week. During a brief introduction of the project, Del Kirby, manager of the MDOT Cadillac Transportation Service Center, provided information on each of the three locations where lane reconfigurations were planned — State Street from south of Maple Street to Waterloo Street; Maple Street from west of Stewart Street to the end of the Muskegon River Bridge; and Third Avenue from north of Colburn to the Sunoco station driveway.

