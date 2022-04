More details are emerging after a plane for international shipper DHL dramatically crash-landed and split in half at a Costa Rican airport in the capital San José on Thursday.“Mayday, mayday, mayday, we have problems with our left hydraulic system. We have two souls aboard,” the pilots of the plane, who were both evacuated from the wreck safely, radioed into the control tower at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport, according to audio published by the Costa Rican newspaper La Nación. “We are going to prepare our plane to be able to do an emergency landing.”Both crew members were...

