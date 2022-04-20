ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Balancing lipids and recycling to prevent mitochondrial meltdown

By University of Helsinki
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMitochondria release chemical energy and influence metabolic pathways that keep our cells and tissues healthy. Damage to these multifunctional powerhouses promotes cell death and disease. To prevent "mitochondrial meltdown," our cells destroy defective mitochondria using a specialized recycling process termed "mitophagy." Mitophagy is implicated in many diseases and is...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Protein Controls Mitochondrial Fission Process That Goes Awry in Parkinson’s Disease

UCLA-led study into mechanism that causes mitochondria to split could be step to potential cure. As scientists work toward finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease, one line of research that has emerged focuses on mitochondria, the structures within cells that make energy. The health of those structures is maintained through a quality control system that balances two opposite processes: fission — one mitochondrion splitting in two — and fusion — two becoming one.
CANCER
nextbigfuture.com

MRNA Cocktail Can Make Old Tissue Specific Cells Young

Stanford University researcher has de-aged mouse cells with different tissue types and the cells kept the same tissue type but were just younger. They also de-aged stem cells. They did with a cocktail of MRNA. Messenger RNA was used for billions of COVID vaccines. The Stanford researchers need to determine...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitochondrial Disease#Lipid#Mitochondrial Function#Metabolic Pathways#The Embo Journal#Dgat
technologynetworks.com

Correct Mitochondrial Function Prevents Muscle Loss During Aging

The loss of muscle mass and strength during ageing is called sarcopenia. Affecting the elderly population, sarcopenia is a degenerative process that brings about a decrease in wellbeing and increased dependency. A growing number of studies indicate that this form of muscle atrophy is related to chronic inflammation, but when and why does this inflammation occur?
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Recycling
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
MedicalXpress

Lipid and glucose levels at age 35 associated with Alzheimer's disease

Living your best life at 35, ignoring cholesterol and glucose levels, may impact your chances of getting Alzheimer's disease (AD) later in life. According to researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), lower HDL (high-density cholesterol) and high triglyceride levels measured in blood as early as age 35 are associated with a higher incidence of AD several decades later in life. They also found that high blood glucose measured between ages 51-60 is associated with risk of AD in the future.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Get a High-Resolution View of Your Lipid Nanoparticles

Lipid nanoparticles (LNP) play a key role in effectively protecting and transporting mRNA to target cells in mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. To ensure the quality and safety of LNP, lipid components and associated impurities/degradants need to be carefully characterized in raw materials and formulation. The lipids and their metabolites need to be identified and quantified to understand their distribution, clearance and biodegradation pathways in the body.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers biosynthesize anti-cancer compound found in venomous Australian tree

The Australian stinging tree (Dendrocnide moroides) is a plant that many people avoid at all costs. The tree, which is a member of the nettle family, is covered in thin silicon needles laced with one of nature's most excruciating toxins, a compound called moroidin. "It's notorious for causing extreme pain, which lingers for a very long time," said Whitehead Institute Member Jing-Ke Weng.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A role for complement blockade in kidney transplantation

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Kidney transplantation is a life-saving procedure for patients with end-stage renal failure, but unfortunately, only a limited number of patients benefit from this procedure due to organ shortage. Moreover, even after transplantation, the graft can be lost due to antibody-mediated rejection (AMR). A recent study by Schmitz et al. in Nature Communications [1] provides new hope to prevent AMR and prolong renal allograft survival. The authors inhibited the innate immune complement cascade at the level of its central component C3 and successfully prevented the tissue injury mediated by donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) in a primate model.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A layered approach is needed to prevent infections from becoming harder to treat

Counteracting antimicrobial resistance needs a multipronged approach, including training, labeling food products, working with the media and changing mindsets, according to a new study. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers demonstrate label-free super-resolution microscopy

Researchers have developed a new measurement and imaging approach that can resolve nanostructures smaller than the diffraction limit of light without requiring any dyes or labels. The work represents an important advance toward a new and powerful microscopy method that could one day be used to see the fine features of complex samples beyond what is possible with conventional microscopes and techniques.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

It's the pore that counts: Spatial distribution of pores helps determine where carbon is stored in the soil

Soils store more carbon than all the vegetation on the Earth's surface. However, there are still many unanswered questions about precisely which processes favor accumulation in the soil. Under the leadership of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), a team of soil scientists has developed a new method to show where and under what conditions carbon is stored in the soil. As they write in Nature Communications, it is primarily the network of soil pores that controls the spatial distribution of carbon.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Lab grown, self-sustainable muscle cells repair injury and disease, mouse study shows

In proof-of-concept experiments, Johns Hopkins Medicine scientists say they have successfully cultivated human muscle stem cells capable of renewing themselves and repairing muscle tissue damage in mice, potentially advancing efforts to treat muscle injuries and muscle-wasting disorders in people. A report on the experiments was published April 7 in Cell...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Recycling of autophagosomal components from autolysosomes by the recycler complex

Autolysosomes contain components from autophagosomes and lysosomes. The contents inside the autolysosomal lumen are degraded during autophagy, while the fate of autophagosomal components on the autolysosomal membrane remains unknown. Here we report that the autophagosomal membrane components are not degraded, but recycled from autolysosomes through a process coined in this study as autophagosomal components recycling (ACR). We further identified a multiprotein complex composed of SNX4, SNX5 and SNX17 essential for ACR, which we termed 'recycler'. In this, SNX4 and SNX5 form a heterodimer that recognizes autophagosomal membrane proteins and is required for generating membrane curvature on autolysosomes, both via their BAR domains, to mediate the cargo sorting process. SNX17 interacts with both the dynein"“dynactin complex and the SNX4"“SNX5 dimer to facilitate the retrieval of autophagosomal membrane components. Our discovery of ACR and identification of the recycler reveal an important retrieval and recycling pathway on autolysosomes.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy