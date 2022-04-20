ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Met A Man On A Dating App And He Took Her To Target For Their First Date

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 1 day ago

Many women have to drag their partners to Target with them. The never-ending aisles filled with everything from home essentials to pointless yet adorable knick-knacks can eat up an entire afternoon.

But, one lucky lady met her match after scoring a Target fanatic on a dating app. The woman named Amber Smith chronicled her out-of-the-box first date to the entire TikTok community.

"A guy from Hinge asked me on a date, and here we are! This is where he wanted to go," Amber said through laughter while sitting in her local Target parking lot.

Her short and sweet video amassed over eight hundred thousand views and sixty thousand likes. Women everywhere wholeheartedly approved of her match's first date idea.

After all, it is in public and holds an endless amount of conversation starters. Plus, who doesn't love Target?

"Oh, he knows exactly what he is doing!" commented one user.

"Green flag," wrote a second user.

"Marry him," chimed in a third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucgkk_0fEjKiAn00
TikTok; pictured above is Amber

Of course, TikTokers everywhere were also dying to know how the date went. Thankfully, Amber created a follow-up video to discuss their outing.

"Honestly, it was pretty good! He pointed out how if we had gone on a walk in the park, it would have basically been the same thing," Amber began.

She also noted that the weather was dreary that day. So, a Target trip definitely trumped a walk outside.

"Plus, it helped conversation. We could just point to things and ask, 'Have you ever played this game?' or whatever," Amber continued.

"So yeah, if you need a new date idea, try it out!" she said before wrapping up her TikTok.

Again, Amber's followers fell in love with her Hinge match.

"If a man suggested Target as a first date, I would propose to him right there in the book aisle," one user joked.

Moreover, viewers everywhere commended the creative date location since Target is a safe and secure place to meet a stranger for the first time.

"At first, I was like, huh? But honestly, a walk through Target is safer than a walk in the park with a man you don't know!" wrote one commenter.

"With plenty of people around, I would definitely feel safer!" agreed a second user.

A calm and casual Target stroll may just be the new first-date trend. But don't forget to grab a coffee from Starbucks with your match.

To watch Amber's original TikTok, visit the link here.

Comments / 190

Loriann Rice
1d ago

Its a great way to find out about a persons taste without pressure. You can find out all kinds of things from looking at coffee makers and preffered coffee and morning routine to favorite activities without it sounding like a job application.

Reply(4)
41
Carolina Granny
22h ago

Classy Guy, I always wanted to catch a Feller that knows the value of a dollar. You can tell a lot by going shopping with someone, if they have good tastes, like the same things you like and have good cipher’n skills. This one gets a two👍🏼👍🏼

Reply(1)
15
samuel sonderegger
22h ago

I took my wife to a gun show for our first date. well it was a friend thing that turned into a date. she liked the tables with jewelry.

Reply(1)
15
