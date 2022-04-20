ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Melanie Aeschliman named State Supervisor of Assessments

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MVte_0fEjJ0Zz00

Bismarck, ND ( KXNET ) — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has appointed Melanie Aeschliman as the new State Supervisor of Assessments in the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner.

Aeschliman most recently served as the director of planning for Kenai Peninsula Borough in Alaska. She is a graduate of Bismarck State College and earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management/Human Resources and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Colorado Christian University.

She previously worked as tax director for LaMoure County, property appraiser for the City of Bismarck, city assessor and director of assessments for the City of Mandan, and assessing director for the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Aeschliman is a certified appraiser with the State of North Dakota and previously held an Alaska Association of Assessing Officials Level IV Certificate.

As State Supervisor, Aeschliman will serve as a liaison to property owners, local governments, and state officials on property tax issues. In addition, she will manage and direct the Property Tax Division of the Office of State Tax Commissioner and will be engaged with special projects and initiatives relating to property taxation.

Aeschliman will begin her role on April 25, and replaces Kim Vietmeier, who pursued a new opportunity with the State of North Dakota after eight years with the Office of State Tax Commissioner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

ND residents lukewarm on new name for hamlet

McKenzie County residents are lukewarm on federal efforts to rename a hamlet on the Montana border. A federal task force is working to replace names of more than 660 geographic features that American Indians find derogatory. One of those features is Squaw Gap in McKenzie County. The location is little more than a community hall […]
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Blizzard recap: How much snow fell where, damage done across state

(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard warning across most of North Dakota has been canceled after several inches of snow fell across the state Tuesday night through Thursday. Snow continues to fall throughout most of the state and is expected to last into Friday, with conditions gradually improving. Places like Grand Forks haven't declared a snow emergency, with main roads already cleared.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Government
State
Alaska State
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

‘I broke down crying’: Neighbors rally to help with blizzard aftermath

The community has been rallying together through the blizzard across the state. KX News talked to a resident who is extremely thankful for her neighbor’s help with the aftermath of the storm. Michelina Putnam and her 73-year-old husband were born and raised in North Dakota. They’ve been through many winters and blizzards. But Putnam says […]
MINOT, ND
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Wild West territory': New fight over pipelines emerging in Nebraska

O’NEILL — When TC Energy — formerly TransCanada — canceled its Keystone XL pipeline permit in June 2021, Ron and Jeanne Crumly did not celebrate. Although they were among the few dozen landowners who refused to sign an easement allowing tar sands from western Canada to be pumped across 1,189 feet of their Holt County farm near Page, experience told the Crumlys to never presume the pipeline dead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KX News

SD judge sentences man to 15 years in fatal stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Box Elder man to 15 years in prison for stabbing a man to death. Pennington County Judge Matt Brown handed down 31-year-old Barry Allman’s sentence on Thursday. Prosecutors accused Allman of stabbing 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten at a Rapid City house on Aug. 6, 2020. They […]
RAPID CITY, SD
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kxnet#Bismarck State College#The Property Tax Division#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are canceling and rescheduling events planned due to the blizzard. This list is a rapidly growing and changing one, so check back often for the latest information. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 15: School closings: Follow this link Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person […]
BISMARCK, ND
Sandusky Register

Wobser named to state organization

SANDUSKY — Sandusky city manager Eric Wobser has been selected by Leadership Ohio for its Class of Fellows for 2022. “This is an outstanding cadre of highly talented and accomplished fellows,” said Nan Baker, president of the board. “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group during our 30th anniversary year, which will be intentionally focused on collaboration and impact.”
SANDUSKY, OH
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
KX News

Arrest made in string of vehicle break-ins

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — KX News spoke with one of the people whose property was found during the investigation of 36-year-old Tyler Nantt. 18-year-old Ethan Stotz says he woke up on a normal day prepared to go to work. “I got into my car, looked around and realized that everything was kind of missing and […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota oil production remains flat in February

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources says the state’s oil production remained flat in February. The agency says the state produced an average of 1.08 million barrels of oil daily in February, up about 580 barrels than in January. The February tally is the latest figure available. There were 38 drill […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota funding companies propping up China’s military

On Thursday, CIA Chief William Burns gave his first public speech as director at the Georgia Institute of Technology addressing the dual-threat of China and Russia. Burns said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “a silent partner” in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “aggression” in Ukraine, warning that China poses the “greatest challenge” and “most profound test” […]
FOREIGN POLICY
KX News

Creativity molded out of the snow for those stuck at home

Snow from the blizzard is exciting for some when it comes to sculpting. “Clearing out the whole area that I was gonna build this thing in. The snow was wet so it’s a lot heavier than I was expecting. The whole building wasn’t that hard at all, it was just the shoveling that took all […]
DESIGN
KX News

Bismarck PD Vehicle Break-In Reports

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — According to Bismarck PD, 249 vehicle break-ins were reported in 2021. BPD says this time last year, 91 break-ins were reported, while 62 have been reported so far this year. They say break-ins could be decreasing as awareness is increasing – with more people beginning to openly discuss their issues on […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Snowmobilers in north Bismarck harassing wildlife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowfall gave area snowmobilers a reason to bring out their toys one more time. But some people haven’t been using them with consideration for local wildlife. Unidentified snowmobilers and four-wheelers are chasing wildlife through an open area near West LaSalle Drive, and it’s...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy