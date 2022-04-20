ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clock is ticking to claim $150,000 Powerball prize

By Autumn Pitchure
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is just a few days left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their cash from the Michigan Lottery.

Winners have one year to pick up their earnings. The grand Powerball prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Monday, April 25.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

The winning ticket from the April 24, 2021 drawing was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston.

The winning ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball – 22-36-48-59-61 PB: 22.

If the prize is not claimed by the lucky winner before Monday, April 25, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

