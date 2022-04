I’m married to a Cajun, so many meals start out with chopped and sautéed onion and bell pepper. I also love to eat fresh banana peppers with every summertime meal. Except for a few purple ones, most peppers begin their lives green and ripen to beautiful shades of gold, orange, and red. It takes time for this color change to happen and that’s why they are more expensive at the grocery store. Once they turn color, they are even sweeter, more flavorful, and better for you, as the vitamin C and vitamin A goes up considerably.

