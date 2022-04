Legal challenges will prevent the government from sending a single refugee to Rwanda, a Labour peer and former child refugee has predicted.Alf Dubs, brought to Britain from Czechoslovakia on a Kindertransport train in 1939, said he felt it “unlikely” the £120m scheme to offshore asylum processing in the east African country would ever get off the ground.He also suggested the plans – announced by Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel this week – would breach the Geneva Convention, and that he expected them to be widely opposed in the House of Lords.“As soon as they try and remove...

