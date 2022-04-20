ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois mask mandate to align with new federal court ruling

By Shepard Price
 1 day ago
Commuters wearing face masks arrive in the Loop on an L train on July 27, 2021 in Chicago. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports in Illinois, aligning with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling.

The Illinois executive order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect those changes, with local municipalities retaining the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation. This comes as the Biden Administration announced Tuesday that it would appeal the judge's ruling that blocked the transportation mask requirement if federal health officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed the mandate was still needed.

Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise nationally due to the omicron subvariant BA.2, which has become the dominant variant in the U.S. Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health warned that across the state cases of the coronavirus were beginning to rise again.

"IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed," Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement. "The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes."

The CDC said in a statement late Tuesday that it will assess the need for a mask requirement in transportation settings based on factors such as the risk of virus variants and trends in caseloads.

Nearly 73% of eligible Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to IDPH data, and more than 81% have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccines can be found at vaccines.gov. The CDC continues to recommend that the immunocompromised, those who cannot be vaccinated and those in congregate facilities wear masks to protect the vulnerable. The CDC also recommends masks are worn in areas of high transmission.

"I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others."

