Heading to Colorado, here's what not to do in a cannabis dispensary

By Eric Fritts for MySA
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
Marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. State Rep. Roland Gutierrez says a well-regulated cannabis industry could enable the state to meet the long-term unfunded mandate of public-education reform. (Richard Vogel /Associated Press)

Thinking of visiting Colorado this summer? That’s great, you’re definitely not alone, Colorado tourism is bigger than ever . As a state with multiple attractions it truly has no offseason. In 2019, Denver alone had 17.7 million overnight visitors.

Naturally, that tourism boom has been aided by the legalization of recreational cannabis . It’s become a normal event for visitors to swing by one or two pot shops during their trip. Because of that, we’re here to help Texans with a few things not to do.

Don't use your phone inside

You may be wondering why I put this one, but it actually can be a super big deal in dispensaries. This was something that started early on in legalization, and while it’s not necessarily a law, it is something that is heavily enforced. It may be tempting to want to take pictures of the products or even selfies in the shop, but most shops won’t allow it. The issue first and foremost is privacy for everyone in the store, so keep this in mind if you accidentally pull out your phone for whatever reason and are quickly asked to put it away. Of course, it is up to the shop's discretion, so feel free to ask, but don’t be surprised if you’re told no.

Bring your ID

This one would seem obvious, but you would be surprised how many people walk up only to find they forgot their ID at their Airbnb. And it’s not negotiable, no dispensary whatsoever will let you in no matter how old you look. You need an ID.

Don't ask your budtender inappropriate questions

Again, you would hope this would be a given. The main one here is do not ask them about illegal things or how to get them. Your budtender is working a legal job, selling you a legal product, they have no interest in helping you find any nose candy or magic fungus, and it’s disrespectful to ask them. Yes, cannabis is illegal where you live, but that doesn’t mean this person is a drug dealer, they sell cannabis and cannabis accessories, that’s it.

Don't be afraid to talk to your budtender

Your budtender is there to help you have the best experience possible. This isn’t someone off the street, this is someone trained and familiar with all they have to offer in the shop, they want you to get the best products for your medicinal or recreational needs. Want something to help you sleep, they’ve got you covered. What about anxiety, yup they got a few options for that. What if you’re just a CBD person, there’s a whole portfolio just for you. Let them know what you're looking for and they’ll find the best things for you during your trip, they’re happy to be helpful. Which brings us to number five.

Tip - Don't be that person

Your budtender just walked you through 15 different products to help you find a cannabis product just for you, show your gratuity.

Be careful

Remember Colorado sits some 5000 feet above sea level, your body is getting less oxygen then it’s used to and certain intoxicants might pair with that and therefore seem to have stronger effects. Pair that with the fact that cannabis is considerably stronger than in most illegal places and you might find yourself needing a nap sooner than you want to. Just take things slow.

Have fun

While you can’t take pictures in the shop you can still be a tourist. Pot shops not only humor tourists, they encourage them. Tourism business is a huge part of their market, there’s nothing wrong with being what you are, a guest. The state is happy to have you.

