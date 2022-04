(The Center Square) – Arkansas’ economic outlook has improved in recent years, jumping to 16th in the nation, according to a new report. The ranking by the American Legislative Exchange Council is part of its annual "Rich States, Poor States" report that evaluates states for their economic competitiveness and economic performance. Arkansas’ placement represents the highest it has been on the list in at least the last seven years. In ALEC’s 2021 report it ranked 23rd.

