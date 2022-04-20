ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Sure the Queen is 'Protected' on Recent Travels

KTVB
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle visited his Grandmother...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan: Why did the Sussexes visit the Queen in secret?

Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t visited the UK since they quit as Senior Royals and moved to the US two years ago. Prince Harry visited twice, once for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2020 and a second time for the unveiling of his late mother’s statue during the summer of 2021. Both times the Prince was unaccompanied. It seems as though the couple finally decided to visit on their way through to The Netherlands.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle sent special gift to the Queen on heartbreaking day - see hidden meaning

A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip is set to take place on 29 March at Westminster Abbey, almost one year after he sadly passed away. For the heartbreaking occasion, royals including the Queen are set to be in attendance – but two members of the family who will likely be remembering the Duke of Edinburgh in private are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
Glamour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Got Cuddly After a Friendly Race at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't just spectators at the Invictus Games—they're participants…sort of. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently arrived in the Netherlands to attend the fifth Invictus Games, the international sports competition Harry founded for wounded service members in 2014. While the couple made their first appearance at The Hague on April 15, the official games began on April 16 and will run until April 22.
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private paradise garden – idyllic photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Montecito since July 2020, and their incredible mansion comes with 7.38 acres of jaw-dropping gardens. Since they have been living there, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allowed fans to see their outdoor space via a few photographs. From the epic playground for Archie and Lilibet to the tropical plants and dreamy flower beds, discover their amazing garden…
MONTECITO, CA
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle Is Glowing in a White Power Suit in The Netherlands

Meghan Markle traveled to The Hague in The Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games with that guy she's married to—and, wouldn't you believe it, she looked stunning. The duchess walked the carpet ahead of the games wearing the hell out of a double-breasted and slightly oversized white suit, which she paired with pointed-toe ivory pumps and a white handbag. An all-white power ensemble? It's giving feminism.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet With Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle Ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a pit stop in the U.K. to visit Queen Elizabeth II, ET has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells ET the couple visited Her Majesty on Thursday at Windsor Castle "as we previously said he hoped to do." The spokesperson added Harry and Meghan stopped by on their way to the Netherlands to attend the 2022 Invictus Games. It's unclear if their children -- Archie, 2, and 10-month-old Lilibet -- were in tow.
