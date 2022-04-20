ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Writer Suggests N’Keal Harry Trade Idea For Patriots

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
This week offered another reminder that N’Keal Harry’s days with the Patriots might be numbered. Harry, who requested a trade out of New England last offseason, hasn’t been present for the team-sanctioned offseason workouts. Virtually every other wide receiver on the Patriots’ depth chart, including newcomer DeVante Parker, showed up for...

