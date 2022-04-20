Education Department reforms program to immediately cancel student debt

Thousands of students gathered at the Museumplein, during a nationwide protest to demand an end to the loan system, (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Education has announced steps aimed at bringing student loan borrowers closer to public service loans and income-driven repayment forgiveness by addressing "historical failures" in the administration of the federal student loan programs, according to a press release.

Federal Student Aid estimates that these changes will result in immediate debt cancellation for at least 40,000 borrowers under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program with several thousand borrowers with older loans also receiving forgiveness through IDR. More than 3.6 million borrowers will also receive at least three years of additional credit toward IDR forgiveness, according to the Department of Education.

"Student loans were never meant to be a life sentence, but it’s certainly felt that way for borrowers locked out of debt relief they’re eligible for," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

"Today, the Department of Education will begin to remedy years of administrative failures that effectively denied the promise of loan forgiveness to certain borrowers enrolled in IDR plans," Cardona continued. "These actions once again demonstrate the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to delivering meaningful debt relief and ensuring federal student loan programs are administered fairly and effectively."

These actions are aimed at addressing historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan program and supporting student loan borrowers through the pandemic, according to the press release. They are also aimed at addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on borrowers with lower incomes and high debt loads.

FSA reviews suggest that loan servicers placed borrowers into forbearance in violation of Department rules, even when their monthly payment under an IDR plan could have been as low as zero dollars. Department regulations require that borrowers who are facing difficulty making their loan payments get "clear and accurate information" from servicers about their options for staying out of delinquency, including IDR plans, and the financial consequences of choosing short-term options like forbearance.

These findings are consistent with concerns raised by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state attorneys general, the DoE wrote. A borrower is advised to choose an IDR plan instead of forbearance can get "a reduced payment, stay in good standing and make progress toward loan forgiveness." A borrower instead advised to choose forbearance, particularly long-term consecutive or serial uses of forbearance, can see their loan balance and monthly payments grow due to interest capitalization and led to delinquency or default.

The Department of Education aims to address forbearance steering by conducting a one-time account adjustment to count certain long-term forbearances toward IDR and PSLF forgiveness, increasing oversight of servicers' forbearance use and tracking progress toward IDR forgiveness. The DoE will also conduct a one-time revision of IDR payments to address past inaccuracies and permanently fix IDR payment counting by reforming FSA's IDR tracking.

More than 13% of all Direct Loan borrowers between July 2009 and March 2020 have used forbearance for at least 36 months cumulatively, the department stated. The Department's regulations and servicer contracts have safeguards, including a 12-month limit for any single use of forbearance and a 36-month cumulative limit on discretionary forbearance. Borrowers were often steered or inappropriately placed into long-term forbearances, missing out on progress toward IDR and PSLF forgiveness.

To mitigate the harms of inappropriate steering into long-term forbearance, FSA will conduct a one-time account adjustment that will count forbearances of more than 12 months consecutive and more than 36 months cumulative toward forgiveness under IDR and PSLF later this year.

Going forward, the department stated it will partner with the CFPB to do regular audits of forbearance use and build upon other FSA efforts to improve oversight of loan servicing activities, including stronger accountability provisions in servicing contracts, renewing partnerships with federal and state regulators and clarifying its position on federal preemption of state oversight of loan servicing.

Efforts to revise IDR regulations will produce "substantially more affordable monthly payments for millions of borrowers," the department wrote. The Biden Administration has taken actions aimed at canceling more than $17 billion in debt for 725,000 borrowers and has extended the student loan payment pause several times, "saving 41 million borrowers billions of dollars in payments each month."

The Department of Education has now approved $6.8 billion for more than 113,000 public servants through improvements to PSLF, $7.8 billion for more than 400,000 borrowers who have a total and permanent disability and $1.2 billion for borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institutes before it closed. Another nearly $2 billion was provided to 105,000 borrowers who were defrauded by their school.

Biden has also called for and Congress has included in "bipartisan legislation" a $400 increase in the maximum Federal Pell Grant, the largest increase in the maximum award in over a decade.